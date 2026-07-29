Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 30,710 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "sector underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 2.0%

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Camden Property Trust's payout ratio is presently 118.44%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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