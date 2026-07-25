Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 712.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,552,599 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,992,523 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.43% of VICI Properties worth $124,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $537,676,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 31,134.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,218,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185,477 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,406,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720,867 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,792,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,001.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,659,186 shares of the company's stock worth $154,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145,372 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $26.75 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VICI

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

See Also

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