Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,786,512 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,081,382 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.16% of Charles Schwab worth $261,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 184.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 133,437 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,540,000 after buying an additional 86,557 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,719 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 102,422 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.76.

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Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $101.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.39. The company has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.90 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,520 shares of company stock worth $622,392 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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