Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 1,517.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,851 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 470,823 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Danaher worth $114,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Danaher Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $179.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $160.93 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Danaher's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Key Stories Impacting Danaher

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Danaher Boosts Product Portfolio With the Acquisition of Masimo

Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Cepheid Delivers Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever Panel Tests to Africa

Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted strong performance in Danaher’s biotechnology unit, with bioprocessing demand and equipment orders rising, which supports the company’s 2026 growth outlook. Strong Performance Continues at DHR's Biotechnology Unit: What's Next?

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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