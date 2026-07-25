Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 393.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,541 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 139,148 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $160,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $12,976,634,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,047,245,000 after buying an additional 4,038,502 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,552,419,000 after buying an additional 2,131,734 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,963,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,805,959,000 after buying an additional 1,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly reported strong late-stage results for retatrutide, its next-generation obesity drug, in two Phase 3 trials. The drug met its primary endpoint and produced substantial weight loss and A1C improvement, reinforcing expectations for a major future growth franchise. Article Title

Eli Lilly reported strong late-stage results for retatrutide, its next-generation obesity drug, in two Phase 3 trials. The drug met its primary endpoint and produced substantial weight loss and A1C improvement, reinforcing expectations for a major future growth franchise. Positive Sentiment: The company said it now plans to file for FDA approval of retatrutide in Q1 2027, keeping the drug on a path toward commercialization and supporting the long-term growth outlook for LLY. Article Title

The company said it now plans to file for FDA approval of retatrutide in Q1 2027, keeping the drug on a path toward commercialization and supporting the long-term growth outlook for LLY. Positive Sentiment: A Lilly-backed biotech, Scribe Therapeutics, priced an upsized IPO with strong demand, highlighting continued investor appetite for Lilly-associated pipeline assets and partnerships. Article Title

A Lilly-backed biotech, Scribe Therapeutics, priced an upsized IPO with strong demand, highlighting continued investor appetite for Lilly-associated pipeline assets and partnerships. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were broadly higher late Friday, which may be lending general support to Eli Lilly’s shares. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were broadly higher late Friday, which may be lending general support to Eli Lilly’s shares. Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk is seeking a preliminary injunction to block Lilly’s weight-loss and diabetes ads, accusing the company of using outdated data and misleading comparisons versus Wegovy and Ozempic. That raises legal and regulatory risk for Eli Lilly, even if the impact is likely more headline-driven than fundamental for now. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,196.18 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,136.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,040.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.21 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here