Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 5,949.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,927,630 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,895,765 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.24% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $164,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 469,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,110,000 after purchasing an additional 122,634 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 200,972 shares of the company's stock worth $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 64,808 shares of the company's stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,443 shares of the company's stock worth $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,918,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $625,758,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.82.

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Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $90.74 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $74.54 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive's payout ratio is presently 82.49%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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