Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 930.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,600 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Expand Energy were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 77,230 shares of the company's stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Expand Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 239,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,443,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Expand Energy by 36,574.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,420,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,153,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,249,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Expand Energy news, CFO Marcel Teunissen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,755.92. This represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.90 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 85,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,772.20. The trade was a 1.18% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,120 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Expand Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Expand Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat expectations. Expand Energy reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, above consensus estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22 and up from $1.10 a year earlier. Expand Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Expand Energy reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, above consensus estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22 and up from $1.10 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Twin Eagle acquisition offers growth and integration benefits. EXE agreed to acquire privately held natural-gas marketer Twin Eagle for $1.25 billion. Management expects the deal to contribute more than $200 million in annual EBITDA initially and generate $150 million in annual synergies by the end of 2028, expanding Expand Energy’s reach across major U.S. and Canadian demand markets. Expand Energy to Acquire Twin Eagle

EXE agreed to acquire privately held natural-gas marketer Twin Eagle for $1.25 billion. Management expects the deal to contribute more than $200 million in annual EBITDA initially and generate $150 million in annual synergies by the end of 2028, expanding Expand Energy’s reach across major U.S. and Canadian demand markets. Neutral Sentiment: The deal shifts EXE toward an integrated natural-gas model. Combining North America’s largest gas producer with a marketing and optimization platform could improve value capture and diversify earnings, but investors will likely monitor transaction funding, closing conditions and the pace of synergy realization. Expand Energy to Acquire Twin Eagle in $1.25 Billion Deal

Combining North America’s largest gas producer with a marketing and optimization platform could improve value capture and diversify earnings, but investors will likely monitor transaction funding, closing conditions and the pace of synergy realization. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed forecasts. Quarterly revenue was $2.96 billion, below analysts’ $3.05 billion estimate. The revenue shortfall may be overshadowing the EPS beat, particularly as pre-earnings coverage cited downward estimate revisions. Expand Energy Earnings Results

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expand Energy from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Expand Energy from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $130.19.

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Expand Energy Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of EXE opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.99 and a fifty-two week high of $126.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 22.53%.The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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