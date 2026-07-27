Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 164.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,474 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 915,477 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.20% of Weyerhaeuser worth $35,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,378,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $980,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,315 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,621,004 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $891,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,031,378 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $782,513,000 after purchasing an additional 562,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $549,531,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,110 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $479,155,000 after buying an additional 225,227 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser Company has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company's fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WY

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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