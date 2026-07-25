Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $135.22 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 278,991 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $135,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid.

Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels.

Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning.

Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value.

Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value. Negative Sentiment: The stock is facing overhang from legal and regulatory headlines, including a Zelle fraud lawsuit, a Canada data-breach settlement, and reports that customer payouts from a separate $425 million settlement may be delayed after an appeal.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $202.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.24 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.56.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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