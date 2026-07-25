Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $154.34 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,438 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 165,418 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $154,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,299.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,070.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,195.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,061.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,059.81 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $694.05 and a 12-month high of $1,153.99. The company has a market capitalization of $312.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,047.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $951.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $29,668,201 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here