Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $180.51 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 5,941.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,433 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 375,119 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.17% of HCA Healthcare worth $180,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,244 shares of the company's stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company's stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.0% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $382.28 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.00 and a 12-month high of $556.52. The business's 50 day moving average is $386.95 and its 200-day moving average is $453.73. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.76 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.19 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: HCA beat Q2 earnings estimates, reporting $7.59 per share versus expectations around $7.56-$7.57, while revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $20.23 billion and also topped estimates. HCA Healthcare earnings report

HCA beat Q2 earnings estimates, reporting $7.59 per share versus expectations around $7.56-$7.57, while revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $20.23 billion and also topped estimates. Positive Sentiment: Management cited strong admissions and higher revenue per admission as key drivers of the quarter, suggesting healthy demand trends across its hospital network. Zacks article on HCA Q2 results

Management cited strong admissions and higher revenue per admission as key drivers of the quarter, suggesting healthy demand trends across its hospital network. Neutral Sentiment: HCA said its updated guidance is consistent with its earlier preview, so the quarter appears to confirm previously signaled results rather than deliver a major surprise. BusinessWire Q2 results

HCA said its updated guidance is consistent with its earlier preview, so the quarter appears to confirm previously signaled results rather than deliver a major surprise. Negative Sentiment: The company trimmed parts of its 2026 outlook, pointing to higher expenses and weaker surgical volumes as headwinds that could limit margin expansion. Zacks guidance revision article

The company trimmed parts of its 2026 outlook, pointing to higher expenses and weaker surgical volumes as headwinds that could limit margin expansion. Negative Sentiment: Separate investor-law-firm investigations into HCA may add some legal overhang, though these notices are not operational results. Pomerantz investor alert

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $528.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $369.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $431.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $483.45.

View Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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