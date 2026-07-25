Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $244.13 Million Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 142.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033,232 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 607,046 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Lowe's Companies worth $244,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $207.35 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $215.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.22. The company has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.40 and a fifty-two week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $559,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,842.60. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Lowe's Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

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Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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