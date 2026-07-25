Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $302.17 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 949,794 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 294,395 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Analog Devices worth $302,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $2,215,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Analog Devices by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,634,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Analog Devices by 44.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3,456.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,927 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total value of $389,830.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,536.77. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $371.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business's 50-day moving average price is $401.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus set a $460.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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