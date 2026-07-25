Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $604.08 Million Stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,470,416 shares of the bank's stock after selling 5,429,529 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank makes up 1.0% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.39% of Toronto Dominion Bank worth $604,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $568,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 27.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,970 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the bank's stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TD. Weiss Ratings downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Research cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.00.

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Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:TD opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $197.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $124.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.71.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company's revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank's payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada's largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD's core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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