Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,617 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 159,354 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.29% of Equinix worth $218,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 112,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $85,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 25.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,252,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,967 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 100,791 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $78,944,000 after acquiring an additional 41,887 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $1,748,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 62.1% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $1,109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,143.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Stock Up 1.2%

EQIX opened at $1,055.85 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,066.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $923.59. The company has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. This represents a 26.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 11,539 shares of company stock worth $12,455,054 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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