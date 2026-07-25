Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 463,692 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $181,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of GILD opened at $129.31 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.46 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The stock's 50-day moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 6th. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,524,408.40. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $1,894,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 607,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,674,826.57. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,978,740 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here