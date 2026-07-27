Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 498,815 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $26,322,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.43% of Portland General Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $52.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. Portland General Electric Company has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.19). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.12%.The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5513 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Portland General Electric's payout ratio is 98.21%.

Portland General Electric News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Portland General Electric this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.80 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,927.20. This represents a 385.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Juan Diego Gallegos sold 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $133,842.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $590,221.09. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $51.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POR

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric NYSE: POR is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon's largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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