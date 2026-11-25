Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:VMRK - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 921,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,006,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.25% of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest by 448.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest during the third quarter worth about $43,641,000. Westerkirk Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Snowwater Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest by 125.2% during the third quarter. Snowwater Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company's stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chris Carr sold 1,130 shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $73,766.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,214.08. This trade represents a 20.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 264,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,000,710.12. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 28,630 shares of company stock worth $1,853,066 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.50.

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Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE VMRK opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest has a 52 week low of $57.57 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.32.

Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:VMRK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $785.05 million for the quarter. Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.7025 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest's dividend payout ratio is currently 1,040.74%.

Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

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