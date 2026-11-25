Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 123.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,189 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 107,126 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of AppLovin worth $56,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 28.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,095,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,777,741,000 after buying an additional 3,328,338 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,735,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $894,167,000 after acquiring an additional 121,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $730,015,000. Amundi grew its holdings in AppLovin by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,332,633 shares of the company's stock worth $686,612,000 after acquiring an additional 217,214 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AppLovin by 409.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,097 shares of the company's stock worth $399,868,000 after acquiring an additional 623,815 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Bank of America downgraded AppLovin from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AppLovin from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on AppLovin from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded AppLovin from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on AppLovin from $640.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $497.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APP

Top AppLovin Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about APP:

Positive Sentiment: A growth-focused report argues that mobile-game advertisers remain active, citing AppLovin’s broad game-company reach and strong industry advertising trends. AppLovin growth outlook

A growth-focused report argues that mobile-game advertisers remain active, citing AppLovin’s broad game-company reach and strong industry advertising trends. Neutral Sentiment: A short-interest report lists zero shares sold short, despite describing a significant increase; the conflicting figures make the data difficult to interpret. Short-interest data

A short-interest report lists zero shares sold short, despite describing a significant increase; the conflicting figures make the data difficult to interpret. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain wary of execution risks in deploying AppLovin’s AI models and diversifying beyond gaming advertising. The stock had also fallen sharply over the prior week, reflecting concerns about growth sustainability and earlier e-commerce doubts. Execution risks and recent pullback

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $381.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. The company's 50-day moving average is $311.03 and its 200-day moving average is $403.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $225.19 and a 1 year high of $738.01.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.27. AppLovin had a return on equity of 182.97% and a net margin of 65.89%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a technology company that provides software to help mobile app developers and advertisers grow their businesses. Its platform connects advertisers seeking users with app publishers looking to monetize their audiences, using data and machine-learning tools to support advertising and user acquisition. The company's products include AXON, its advertising optimization engine; AppDiscovery, which helps advertisers find and acquire users; and MAX, a platform for managing in-app advertising.

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