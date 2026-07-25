Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 110,890 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,499 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 110,890 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $97,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $175.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.36.

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Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.1%

Emerson Electric stock opened at $147.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

See Also

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