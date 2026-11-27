Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 1,027.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,885 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 169,397 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of D.R. Horton worth $25,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,828,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,126,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,622,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,067,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered D.R. Horton from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.40 and a 52 week high of $170.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm's revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. D.R. Horton's payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc. is a U.S. homebuilder founded in 1978 by Donald R. Horton and headquartered in Arlington, Texas. The company builds and sells homes in communities across many U.S. markets, serving buyers across a range of price points. Its homes are primarily single-family residences, with offerings that include entry-level and move-up homes as well as higher-end designs. D.R. Horton also provides related services, including mortgage financing and title services, and has operations in home rentals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider D.R. Horton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and D.R. Horton wasn't on the list.

While D.R. Horton currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report