Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 359.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,793 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 209,519 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $53,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a "hold" rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $231.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $278.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $230.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben Leibowitz purchased 480 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 56,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,411,850.06. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Smith acquired 350 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.78 per share, with a total value of $70,973.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 34,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,062,827.40. This represents a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 1,668 shares of company stock worth $338,237 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $229.80 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.88 and a 52-week high of $238.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $213.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 63.08%. Simon Property Group's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.300-13.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops and manages shopping, dining and entertainment destinations. Its portfolio includes regional malls, premium outlet centers and mixed-use properties, which combine retail with other uses such as restaurants and entertainment. The company's properties are located primarily in the United States, with additional investments and operations in international markets, including Europe and Asia. Its business activities include leasing space to retailers and other tenants, operating properties and investing in redevelopment and expansion projects.

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