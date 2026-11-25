Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 991,352 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 467,824 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $84,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,195,992 shares of the company's stock worth $8,635,889,000 after buying an additional 46,476,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,483,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 266.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $380,136,000 after buying an additional 3,014,860 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,276,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,894,000 after buying an additional 2,575,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company's stock.

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Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.57. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $101.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.34 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 607.88%. Colgate-Palmolive's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Argus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Latest Colgate-Palmolive News

Investors following CL have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Argus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from “hold” to “buy” and set a $106 price target. Separate coverage also linked the company’s upbeat Q3 results and return to volume growth to an upgrade, reinforcing a more constructive outlook. Argus rating information Q3 results and upgrade

Argus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from “hold” to “buy” and set a $106 price target. Separate coverage also linked the company’s upbeat Q3 results and return to volume growth to an upgrade, reinforcing a more constructive outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent coverage compares CL with Starbucks and McDonald’s as a potential investment for 2027, and discusses its dividend. These are primarily investor comparisons rather than new company-specific catalysts. Comparison with Starbucks Comparison with McDonald’s Dividend comparison

Other recent coverage compares CL with Starbucks and McDonald’s as a potential investment for 2027, and discusses its dividend. These are primarily investor comparisons rather than new company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Walmart accounts for about 11% of sales, creating customer-concentration risk. Another article notes that despite strong gains this year, CL’s longer-term return has lagged the S&P 500, a potential concern for investors focused on relative performance. Customer concentration Historical return comparison

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 4,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $401,677.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $985,676.17. This represents a 28.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazlin sold 23,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,317,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,132.15. The trade was a 46.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,414 shares of company stock worth $6,693,286. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive is a global consumer products company whose business spans oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, soaps, shampoos, cleaning products and pet food. The company's best-known brands include Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, Softsoap, Ajax and Hill's Pet Nutrition. It sells products through retail and other channels in markets around the world. Founded in 1806 by William Colgate as a soap and candle business in New York City, the company has grown into an international manufacturer of household and personal care products.

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