Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 545,900 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) by 322.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 545,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of GlobalFoundries worth $31,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 15.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Volterra Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,246 shares of the company's stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 34,014 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,097 shares of the company's stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 1st quarter worth about $2,224,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GlobalFoundries from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GlobalFoundries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $232,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,645 shares in the company, valued at $799,377.60. The trade was a 22.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Samak L. Azar sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $37,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,261.08. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,680.

GlobalFoundries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.76. The firm's 50-day moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. GlobalFoundries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

GlobalFoundries Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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