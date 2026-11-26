Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM - Free Report) by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356,500 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 680,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.36% of Chime Financial worth $36,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Chime Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,134,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chime Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $859,000. AlphaGrep UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Chime Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,227,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

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Chime Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CHYM stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.85 and a beta of 0.74. Chime Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Chime Financial had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chime Financial, Inc. will post 0.50 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHYM shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Chime Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chime Financial from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank raised Chime Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chime Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chime Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chime Financial

Insider Activity at Chime Financial

In related news, General Counsel Adam Frankel sold 2,401 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $80,889.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 346,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,386.04. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan King sold 63,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,985,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,184,271.84. This trade represents a 62.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,975,968 shares of company stock worth $230,833,729. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company's stock.

Chime Financial Profile

Chime Financial operates a digital financial services platform for consumers in the United States. Through its mobile app, the company offers spending and savings accounts, debit cards and tools for managing money. Its products also include credit-building services and features designed to help customers access direct deposits and avoid certain common banking fees. Founded in 2012 by Chris Britt and Ryan King, Chime is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided through partner banks, including The Bancorp Bank, N.A., and Stride Bank, N.A. Chris Britt has served as the company's chief executive officer.

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