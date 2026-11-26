Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 136,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company's stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the company's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $470.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $490.00 to $470.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $414.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $267.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $384.56. The company has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 46.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $94,929,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,764.32. This represents a 94.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,900. This represents a 83.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,186,443 shares of company stock valued at $374,673,214 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Latest Snowflake News

Investors following SNOW have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Citi sees AI-related revenue arriving a year sooner than previously expected, supporting its Buy rating, though it lowered its price target to $470 from $490. Article: Snowflake's AI Momentum Is Snowballing

Citi sees AI-related revenue arriving a year sooner than previously expected, supporting its Buy rating, though it lowered its price target to $470 from $490. Neutral Sentiment: New Attentive and Jedify connectors on Snowflake Marketplace let customers use AI tools with governed Snowflake data, reinforcing the company’s positioning as a platform for enterprise AI. The financial impact is not yet clear. Article: New AI connectors reach Snowflake Marketplace

New Attentive and Jedify connectors on Snowflake Marketplace let customers use AI tools with governed Snowflake data, reinforcing the company’s positioning as a platform for enterprise AI. The financial impact is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts and commentary that the shares look richly valued relative to expected cash flow may limit enthusiasm, particularly if upcoming results do not validate the AI growth outlook. Article: Snowflake stock looks rich relative to future cash flow

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc. NYSE: SNOW provides a cloud-based data platform that helps organizations store, manage, analyze and share data. Its platform supports data warehousing, data lakes, data engineering, analytics and the development of data applications. Snowflake also offers tools for working with data using programming languages such as Python and SQL, along with artificial intelligence and machine-learning capabilities. Through the Snowflake Marketplace and its data-sharing features, customers can access and exchange data and other products with organizations across the platform.

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