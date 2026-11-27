Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 248,000 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $23,431,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.28% of Voya Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at $850,187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $520,280,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,539,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,080,632 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $102,098,000 after buying an additional 178,009 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 967,716 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $91,430,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Trevor Ogle sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.81, for a total transaction of $200,530.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Voya Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $99.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $106.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Voya Financial's payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc. is a U.S.-based financial services company focused on workplace benefits, retirement plans and investment management. It serves employers, plan sponsors, institutions and individuals, primarily in the United States. The company provides workplace retirement savings plans and related services, along with employee benefits such as group life, disability and supplemental health coverage. Through its investment management business, Voya offers investment strategies and services to institutional and individual clients.

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