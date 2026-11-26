Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 456,000 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $38,687,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,510,291 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,079,453,000 after acquiring an additional 169,171 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,239,402 shares of the mining company's stock worth $90,153,000 after acquiring an additional 188,446 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 493,604 shares of the mining company's stock worth $35,905,000 after acquiring an additional 87,378 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,230 shares of the mining company's stock worth $22,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 204,473 shares of the mining company's stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 45,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered BHP Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut BHP Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHP

BHP Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $98.71.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group is a global resources company that explores for, develops, and produces commodities used in industry and infrastructure. Its main products include iron ore, copper, and metallurgical coal, which are used in steelmaking and other manufacturing processes. The company is also developing potash production for agricultural markets. BHP's operations and projects span Australia and the Americas, including assets in countries such as Chile, Peru, and Canada. Its commodities support industries ranging from construction and transportation to energy and food production.

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