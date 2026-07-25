Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602,919 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 686,666 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.17% of Prologis worth $211,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,743,451,000 after buying an additional 1,258,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,012,940 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,925,791,000 after acquiring an additional 339,906 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,061,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,050,397,000 after acquiring an additional 678,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $1,589,125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,639,644 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,485,917,000 after acquiring an additional 516,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prologis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Segro’s board said it would recommend Prologis’s final $18.7 billion takeover bid, a sign the deal is gaining traction and could expand Prologis’s portfolio and long-term growth prospects. Article Title

Segro’s board said it would recommend Prologis’s final $18.7 billion takeover bid, a sign the deal is gaining traction and could expand Prologis’s portfolio and long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target on Prologis to $150 from $146, while Truist boosted its target to $162, reflecting improved analyst confidence in the stock’s valuation. Article Title

Scotiabank raised its price target on Prologis to $150 from $146, while Truist boosted its target to $162, reflecting improved analyst confidence in the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Prologis as potentially undervalued after its earnings beat and raised guidance, reinforcing optimism around earnings momentum and fundamentals. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Prologis as potentially undervalued after its earnings beat and raised guidance, reinforcing optimism around earnings momentum and fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles noted renewed investor attention on logistics and data-center themes, but these were more thematic than company-specific and did not include new financial results or formal guidance changes. Article Title

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $147.43 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.41 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $143.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 45.79%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Prologis's payout ratio is currently 95.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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