Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 164.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,462,861 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,777,043 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of Intel worth $196,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,618 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 7.4% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,447 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 99.4% in the first quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 10,948 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Reuters article

Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. CNBC article

Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted stronger data-center and AI demand, along with early progress in Intel’s foundry business and 18A manufacturing roadmap. MarketWatch/Fool article

Intel Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $464.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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