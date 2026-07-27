Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,143 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 207,310 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $22,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,080.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $238.89 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.37 and a 1-year high of $242.81. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is 24.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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