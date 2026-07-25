Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,938 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 66,926 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.28% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $148,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $3,983,000. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $4,424,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,860.00 to $1,700.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,657.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total transaction of $19,019,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,953.92. The trade was a 68.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.61, for a total transaction of $40,548.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,552,999.89. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,333.81 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $704.02 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,461.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,301.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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