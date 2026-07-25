Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 107,963 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,473 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 107,963 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Illinois Tool Works worth $104,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,351,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 24,530.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 628,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 625,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 442.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,840 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $171,750,000 after purchasing an additional 538,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,517.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 390,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $96,062,000 after purchasing an additional 365,915 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,311,357 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $815,587,000 after purchasing an additional 353,056 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,679.48. This represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $282.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.39 and a 200 day moving average of $266.96. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.82 and a 52 week high of $303.15. The company has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $280.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $274.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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