Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,433 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 166,478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $69,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 107.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,278,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,491,259,000 after buying an additional 29,724,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,054,869 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,242,628,000 after buying an additional 236,643 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,435,311,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,108,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,426,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,621,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,127,733,000 after purchasing an additional 187,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,017 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $415,643.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,889,414.72. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 2,066 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $425,740.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,610,453.65. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,064 shares of company stock worth $40,361,459. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.50.

View Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $181.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.89 and a 200 day moving average of $198.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $6.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.25 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.89%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation is a bank holding company that provides credit cards, consumer banking, auto financing and commercial banking services. Its offerings include credit cards, deposit accounts, loans and financial services for businesses. The company traces its roots to a credit card business established within Signet Banking Corporation in 1988 and became an independent company in 1994. Capital One is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and serves customers primarily in the United States, with credit card operations also in the United Kingdom.

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