Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 174,079 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,788 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after selling 174,079 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $20,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caldwell Trust Co raised its stake in Barrick Mining by 6,688.3% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 20,365 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $8,987,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Barrick Mining by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,384,920 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $60,313,000 after buying an additional 179,920 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price target on shares of Barrick Mining to $63.00 and set an "outperformer" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut shares of Barrick Mining from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Barrick Mining from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Barrick Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.46.

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Barrick Mining Stock Up 0.0%

B stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Barrick Mining's revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Barrick Mining's payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Key Stories Impacting Barrick Mining

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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