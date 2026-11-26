Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 208,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Entegris worth $28,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Entegris by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,590 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. AlphaGrep UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at $482,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 65.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Entegris by 1.7% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

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Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $128.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.39 and a twelve month high of $186.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.04.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.20. Entegris had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Entegris's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Entegris announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 9th that allows the company to buy back $500 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Entegris from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Entegris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Entegris from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $187.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc. supplies advanced materials and process solutions used in semiconductor manufacturing and other high-technology industries. Its products help customers control contamination and manage materials throughout complex manufacturing processes. The company's offerings include specialty chemicals and gases, filtration and purification systems, fluid and gas handling products, and wafer handling and storage solutions. Entegris also provides related services and technologies designed to support the production of semiconductor devices and other advanced products.

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