Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 208,802 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,195 shares of the company's stock after selling 208,802 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $22,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,429 shares of the company's stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,983 shares of the company's stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,633 shares of the company's stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 54,746 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. UBS Group lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $85.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.62. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $88.46. The company's fifty day moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average is $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.Archer Daniels Midland's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is currently 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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