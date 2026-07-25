Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 293,124 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 653,416 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 293,124 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $102,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191,658 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 37.2% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 946,920 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $148,960,000 after acquiring an additional 256,851 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 124,993 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51,986.3% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 400,544 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $64,872,000 after purchasing an additional 399,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,170 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,770,647,000 after purchasing an additional 413,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 1,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $185,900.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,807,608.72. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $100,903.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,280,848.56. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,425 shares of company stock worth $2,046,324. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.79 and a 1-year high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.88 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Intercontinental Exchange's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $201.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $208.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $181.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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