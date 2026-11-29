Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,080 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 316,932 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in American Tower were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,490,943,000. State Street Corp raised its position in American Tower by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,194,463 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,671,513,000 after buying an additional 128,261 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,096,186,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,853,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $793,944,000 after acquiring an additional 27,929 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,526,261 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $740,361,000 after acquiring an additional 186,767 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth Dowling sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.81, for a total transaction of $176,891.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,772.73. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $184.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $180.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.32. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $160.06 and a 12 month high of $202.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64. American Tower had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

American Tower announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buy back $2 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 100.99%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops communications infrastructure. Its portfolio includes wireless and broadcast towers, rooftop sites and other locations where communications providers install network equipment. The company leases space on its sites to wireless carriers and other customers, and provides related services such as site acquisition, development and maintenance. Through its subsidiary CoreSite, American Tower also operates data centers in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report).

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