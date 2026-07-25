Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 367,315 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 367,315 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Micron Technology worth $383,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bayban purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,140,232.16. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 7.0%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $920.95 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $966.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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