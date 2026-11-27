Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG - Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,160 shares of the company's stock after selling 384,630 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Principal Financial Group worth $23,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $109.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.16. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Principal Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $103.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFG

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Founded in 1879 as Bankers Life Association, it has grown into a provider of retirement, insurance and investment services for individuals, businesses and institutional clients. The company offers workplace retirement plans, annuities and other retirement income solutions, along with life, disability and dental insurance and other employee benefits. Through its investment management business, Principal provides asset management services and investment products to individuals and institutional investors.

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