Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,029 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 47,711 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Lumentum were worth $22,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,621,396,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,688,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $376,539,000. Amundi grew its stake in Lumentum by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 658,427 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $564,970,000 after acquiring an additional 430,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 163.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 567,182 shares of the technology company's stock worth $398,590,000 after buying an additional 351,676 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Lumentum

Here are a few of the latest stories about LITE:

Positive Sentiment: AI-driven optical networking demand has supported a reported 55% gain over the past year. Lumentum’s latest reported quarter also delivered EPS of $4.57, above the $4.22 consensus, while revenue grew 136.5% year over year. Read More.

AI-driven optical networking demand has supported a reported 55% gain over the past year. Lumentum’s latest reported quarter also delivered EPS of $4.57, above the $4.22 consensus, while revenue grew 136.5% year over year. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts’ reported consensus rating is “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of $1,048.35. Targets are estimates, however, and may not reflect current market conditions. Read More.

Analysts’ reported consensus rating is “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of $1,048.35. Targets are estimates, however, and may not reflect current market conditions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent steep declines have come despite the earnings beat, as investors pulled back from AI and optical-networking stocks. Coverage also points to Marvell-related concerns as a source of pressure on Lumentum. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In related news, CEO Michael E. Hurlston sold 548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.38, for a total transaction of $310,376.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,618,766.84. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Paul Lundstrom sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.92, for a total transaction of $578,920.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,260,103.68. The trade was a 20.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 34,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,520,933 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Price Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $476.58 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $804.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $811.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.06 and a 1 year high of $1,143.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 28.85% and a negative net margin of 175.82%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Lumentum from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,048.35.

View Our Latest Report on LITE

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc. develops and manufactures optical and photonic products used in communications networks and industrial applications. Its products include components and modules that help transmit, switch and manage optical signals across telecommunications and data center networks. The company also supplies lasers and other photonic technologies for industrial uses, including manufacturing and materials processing. Lumentum serves customers around the world, including network equipment providers, cloud and data center operators, and industrial manufacturers.

See Also

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