Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,821 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 55,141 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Visa were worth $69,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384,966 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $138,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,538,092 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $552,683,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 835.7% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,531 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Visa from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $479.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $411.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up from $435.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirty-four have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $443.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Latest Visa News

Investors following V have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Visa expanded its partnership with Klarna, enabling merchants on the Visa Acceptance Platform in the U.S., Canada, Europe and the U.K. to offer Klarna installment payments through their existing setup. The added checkout option could make the platform more attractive to merchants. Article: Visa Acceptance Platform Adds Klarna’s BNPL Offering

Visa expanded its partnership with Klarna, enabling merchants on the Visa Acceptance Platform in the U.S., Canada, Europe and the U.K. to offer Klarna installment payments through their existing setup. The added checkout option could make the platform more attractive to merchants. Positive Sentiment: Visa is testing a wallet that lets eligible U.S. users verify AI agents with a Visa card and receive OUSD stablecoin for tasks accepted by requesters. The experiment could extend Visa’s role in emerging AI-powered commerce, though its commercial impact is not yet clear. Article: Visa Lets AI Agents Earn Stablecoin Pay for Gig Work in New Test

Visa is testing a wallet that lets eligible U.S. users verify AI agents with a Visa card and receive OUSD stablecoin for tasks accepted by requesters. The experiment could extend Visa’s role in emerging AI-powered commerce, though its commercial impact is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary has downgraded Visa, arguing that its strong business and stability may already be reflected in its valuation. That could limit perceived upside even as the company’s operating growth remains solid. Article: Visa: The Market Finally Recognizes Its Strength (Rating Downgrade)

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $415.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $747.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.05. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $442.23.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit-card processor reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 70.50% and a net margin of 51.20%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Visa's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Visa's payout ratio is 25.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Fabara sold 3,401 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.09, for a total value of $1,438,929.09. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,348,251.17. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Julie Rottenberg sold 2,028 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.35, for a total value of $773,377.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,018,365.40. This trade represents a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,244 shares of company stock valued at $11,063,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc. operates a global payments network that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. Its network supports the authorization, clearing and settlement of electronic payments, including transactions made in person and online. The company's services include payment processing, fraud prevention, identity and risk management, and money-transfer solutions such as Visa Direct. Visa-branded credit, debit and prepaid cards are issued by participating financial institutions; Visa generally provides the network and related services rather than issuing cards or extending credit directly to consumers.

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