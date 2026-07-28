Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 8,217 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,997 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,217 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in DoorDash were worth $19,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 582 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $103,048.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,516,481.36. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $3,374,979.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 959,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,896,549. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,927 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,532. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DoorDash from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of DoorDash from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on DASH

DoorDash Stock Up 6.6%

NASDAQ DASH opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day moving average of $175.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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