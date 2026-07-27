Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,816 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,905 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $23,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $32,032,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 293,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the company's stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 114,224 shares of the company's stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,921 shares of the company's stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about American Electric Power

Here are the key news stories impacting American Electric Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised several forward EPS estimates for American Electric Power, including FY2026, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings growth.

KeyCorp raised several forward EPS estimates for American Electric Power, including FY2026, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Other coverage highlighted American Electric Power as one of the utilities names analysts are bullish on, and it was also featured as a defensive stock for stability, which can attract investors looking for lower-volatility holdings. Article Title Article Title

Other coverage highlighted American Electric Power as one of the utilities names analysts are bullish on, and it was also featured as a defensive stock for stability, which can attract investors looking for lower-volatility holdings. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s Q2 estimate for AEP came in at $1.50 per share, while consensus full-year earnings remain around $6.35 per share; investors may be waiting for the company’s actual results next week to see whether it can meet or beat expectations. Article Title

KeyCorp’s Q2 estimate for AEP came in at $1.50 per share, while consensus full-year earnings remain around $6.35 per share; investors may be waiting for the company’s actual results next week to see whether it can meet or beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 shares short, so there is no meaningful bearish positioning signal from this report.

Short-interest data showed 0 shares short, so there is no meaningful bearish positioning signal from this report. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets issued a pessimistic outlook on AEP’s stock price, which may be tempering enthusiasm despite the broader bullish analyst tone. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.71.

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American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $135.54 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.70 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.69 and a 200 day moving average of $129.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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