Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Stake Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 582.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,451 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 71,229 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $153,550,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 694.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,016,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $153,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,777 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,648,260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $476,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,641,231 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $155,031,000 after buying an additional 2,887,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,512,223 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $22.62.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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