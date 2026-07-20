Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 61,248 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 292.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,174 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 61,248 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 31.2% in the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,810 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 400,455 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,269 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2%

FIS opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $58.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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