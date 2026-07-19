Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 156,402 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) by 198.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,091 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 156,402 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 388,140.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 163,061 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 163,019 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $1,920,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $27,407,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,229 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 589,882 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $32,497,000 after buying an additional 119,354 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $81,387.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,842.40. The trade was a 13.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 4,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $281,992.50. Following the sale, the director owned 132,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,994,949.20. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,559 shares of company stock valued at $639,923 over the last ninety days. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of COLM opened at $63.50 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.94. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $779.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Columbia Sportswear's payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COLM

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Columbia Sportswear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Columbia Sportswear wasn't on the list.

While Columbia Sportswear currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here