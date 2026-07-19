Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 28,676 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 239.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

KEYS stock opened at $315.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.73. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.85 and a fifty-two week high of $374.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total value of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,084,839.07. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,860,996.12. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

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Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

See Also

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