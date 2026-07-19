Heartland Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,607 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 62,187 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Donaldson worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,589 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DCI opened at $90.27 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $112.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $995.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.52%.Donaldson's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Donaldson's payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Donaldson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.83.

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Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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